Hickory – Join us this weekend! 30 to 40 of the top putters in the US will be at Hickory Putt-Putt this Saturday, August 9th, and Sunday, August 10th! The two day event will start at 11 am on Saturday morning. There will be a grill out and beverages available. Admission to the tournament is FREE and 3 courses will be left open for public play.

Putt-Putt of Hickory is celebrating its 54th year and is located at 533 7th Ave. Pl. S.W., behind Auto Zone on Hwy. 70.