Boone, NC – Downtown Boone will come alive on Friday, May 1st, as First Friday Art Crawl returns with an evening of art, music, and community. Coordinated by the Watauga Arts Council (WAC) in partnership with the Downtown Boone Development Association, First Friday highlights a range of creative experiences happening throughout town.

Residents and visitors can explore local art, connect with artists, experience live music, and attend special events across multiple locations. Highlights for May include:

Artists on King Street (4-8 p.m.) – Local artists and WAC’s Youth Makers will be setting up along the King Street sidewalks selling their handmade goods, offering a chance to directly support Boone’s creative community.

Live Music at Lost Province (6-9 p.m.) – Folk & Dagger will perform, plus, enjoy some great food and drink offerings.

First Friday at the Turchin Center (5-8 p.m.) – An evening of new exhibitions, poetry, and immersive dance performances.

Live Music at SouthEnd Brewing (6-9 p.m.) – Experience live music in the beer garden with Michael Cansler.

New Exhibition at the Jones House (5-7 p.m.) – Enjoy the opening of a new exhibition at the Jones House with works from the Blue Ridge Art Clan, formed from Florence Thomas Art School.

Art Exhibit at 3rd Place (5-8 p.m.) – Featuring Chloe Swanger’s honors thesis exhibition alongside work from local 2nd Grade students.

Art Market & Live Music at Fizz Ed (5-8 p.m.) – Fizz Ed will host local artists inside selling their handmade work, with live music by Andy Page.

Cooking Demo at High Country Emporium (4-7 p.m.) – Experience the culinary arts at High Country Emporium with demos from Compassionate Kitchen.

Spiral Art Market (4-9 p.m.) – After you stroll downtown, stop by Huzzah Books (114 Clement St, Boone, NC) for a community-focused market with local art, tarot readings, and interactive experiences.

Additional events extend into the weekend, including the Flourish: Spring Art Market, created by WAC and hosted at FARM Cafe on May 2 from 12-8 p.m., and the High Country Gear Fest at Footsloggers from 1-5 p.m. For more information about First Fridays, visit watauga-arts.org/first-friday-art-crawls or follow the Watauga Arts Council on their socials.

About Watauga Arts Council The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) fosters a thriving, diverse, vibrant, creative community through arts advocacy, education, support, and inspiration. Serving professional and emerging artists, WAC facilitates and provides a structure for arts initiatives that enrich the lives of artists, residents, and visitors alike. Offering art classes for all ages, grant funding to artists and arts organizations, gallery exhibits, community groups, and special projects and events, their work enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike. Learn more and get involved through their social media and on their website.

Website: https://www.watauga-arts.org/

Facebook: @Watauga County Arts Council Instagram: @watauga_arts.

Hope see you there!