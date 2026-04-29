Hickory – The City of Hickory’s 2026 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., begins in May with The Get Right Band. The performance starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio committed to relentlessly following their muses to honest self-expression, to whatever excites them and pushes them into unexplored territory, and to capturing some version of truth. American Songwriter writes that the Asheville, NC based group “filters 60s/70s psychedelia and 90s alternative rock through a modern lens – as if Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Nirvana co-wrote an album produced by Danger Mouse and Dan Auerbach.”

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair says, “They describe themselves as a psychedelic indie rock power trio, but we just think they’re groovy!”

The Get Right Band (GRB) formed in 2011, built around the musical brotherhood that guitarist/singer/songwriter Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry have formed playing music together since middle school. Durocher, who is a trained composer and has been commissioned to write for symphonies and chamber groups, has guitar chops that can soothe or rage, with a charismatic swagger as frontman and singer. Gentry’s virtuosic bass playing “catapults from elastic to nasty” (The Mountain Xpress). Completing the team is drummer extraordinaire Jaze Uries, who is also a singer, songwriter, producer, photographer, and DJ, and keys legend Chuck Lichtenberger, whose incredible playing has been a staple of the Asheville music scene for years.

GRB has defined their sound through constant evolution, building to the hook-driven, synth-heavy pop/rock/psych band they are today. The Huffington Post writes, “their songs are infectious and take you immediately to a place. The lyrics are smart and bear weight.”

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the help of numerous sponsors. Thanks to presenting sponsor Protection Products, Inc. and additional supporting sponsors Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza for contributing to the series.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.