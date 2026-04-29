Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging will host a FREE drive-thru shred event and medication/pill drop at the Catawba Co. Southwest Branch Library (2944 Highway 127 South, Hickory) on Wednesday, May 6, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

A shred truck will be present (2-box limit), and the event is limited to personal documents only, no businesses. No binder clips, cardboard, metal, or plastic, including CDs, DVDs, credit cards, etc. Please do not arrive before 9:00 AM.

This event is sponsored by the North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol Program. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information.