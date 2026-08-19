Hickory – Early registration opens Monday, August 3 for Hickory Museum of Art’s (HMA) 13th Annual Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show, returning to the SALT Block North Lawn on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 10 AM–3 PM. Presented by Hickory Museum of Art and Paramount Automotive Group, Autolawn is a free, family-friendly celebration of one of the road’s greatest travelers, the automobile.

More than a traditional car show, Autolawn offers an intimate and informal setting featuring a carefully selected collection of high-quality, original European vehicles. The event is limited to no more than 75 entrants, creating a unique experience for car enthusiasts and spectators alike without the pressure of a traditional concours event.

This year’s theme, “Roll Out the Red Carpet,” celebrates Hickory Museum of Art’s reopening and the museum’s newest exhibition, “The Golden Thread”, featuring acclaimed fashion designer Charles Harbison. Registered drivers are invited to dress in the era of their vehicle, whether that means poodle skirts, bell bottoms, Members Only jackets, or another favorite time-period look. Costumes are optional but always add to the fun and festive atmosphere, and those who dress in the period of their car will be considered for the “Best in Theme” award.

The event will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including:

European Classic Car Show

Live Music

Great Food

Beer Garden

Art Exhibitions

Awards Ceremony

Sponsor Tents

Kid’s Art Activities

Spectators are invited to explore the vehicles, enjoy the festivities, and vote for their favorite classic car in the Spectator’s Choice Award competition. Voting will take place during the event, with one ballot allowed per person. Awards will be presented in a variety of peer-judged classifications, including German, Italian, British, Other European Makes, and European Motorcycles. Additional awards include Spectator’s Choice, Best in Theme, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall).

Proceeds from Autolawn support Hickory Museum of Art’s educational programming, helping provide engaging art experiences for learners of all ages throughout the community.

Registration Details

Early Registration (August 3–September 3, 2026)

Guaranteed lawn parking for show vehicles

First vehicle: $40

Additional vehicles: $35 each

Guaranteed event entry

Standard Registration (September 4–October 1, 2026)

Registration fee: $45 per vehicle

Based on space availability

Driver check-in will take place from 8–10 AM on the day of the event. The Autolawn Party is open to the public from 10 AM–3 PM, and admission for spectators is free. To register, visit: www.hickoryart.org/theautolawn2026. For questions, contact Danielle Cannon at dcannon@hickoryart.org or 828-327-8576.

Autolawn is presented by Paramount Automotive Group, located on Highway 70 in Hickory. For more information, visit www.Paramountauto.com.

Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, and admission is free. For more information about exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events, visit www.hickoryart.org or call 828-327-8576.