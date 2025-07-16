Hickory – Early registration opens August 1 for the Autolawn Party. Hickory Museum of Art is excited to announce its 12th Annual Autolawn Party on Saturday, October 4, 2025, on the SALT Block North Lawn. Presented by Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) and Paramount Automotive, The Autolawn Party offers a wide range of high-quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, yet informal setting, without the pressure of a traditional Concours event. The field of cars is capped at 80 entrants. The fundraising event benefits HMA educational programming and features a Euro Classic Car Show, a youth judging program, children’s art activity, live music, great food, a beer garden, awards, and more.

Each year, this event highlights a different region, theme, or brand. This year’s theme is “Around the World in 80 Cars.” All European makes, models, and years are invited to register, as well as vehicles from the USA, Asia, and beyond, by invitation only.

Awards will be given in a small number of peer-judged classifications and select categories.

The number of awards per class is based on the number of entrants. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, Other European Makes, and European Motorcycles. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme, such as Spectator’s Choice, Best in Theme, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 AM and 1:30 PM, with only one ballot per person.

Registration Details

Early Registration:

Deadline: September 4, 2025

Guaranteed lawn parking for show vehicles

First car is $40; additional cars are $35 each

Enjoy a guaranteed entrance to the event

Standard Registration:

September 5-October 2, 2025

Fees will go up to $45 per car (first and additional cars)

Based on space availability (cannot guarantee event entrance)

To register, visit: www.hickoryart.org/theautolawn2025

Questions: Contact Danielle Cannon at dcannon@hickoryart.org or 828-327-8576, ext 205.

Presenting sponsor: Paramount Automotive Group, located on Hwy 70 in Hickory. For more information, visit www.Paramountauto.com

For more information about the Autolawn Party, visit hickoryart.org/theautolawn2025.org.

The museum is located on the SALT Block, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events visit www.hickoryart.org or call the Museum at 828-327-8576, ext 201.