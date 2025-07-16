Why is Aaron Rodgers always in the news? The new Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback has not won a meaningful game in close to five years now.

Why does the NCAA think we need more than 68 teams in March Madness? If you cannot win or contend for a title in your own conference, why should you be able to lay for a national championship?

Why do the Charlotte Hornets always seem to be rebuilding? Is it possible to rebuild from a rebuild?

Why do all-star games in professional sports seem to disappoint? At least the MLB all-star game Tuesday night had some excitement as the NL won in a ‘swing-off’. Yes, a mini home run derby between the leagues decided the contest.

Why do professional sports tickets cost so much? I attribute it to the astronomical salaries being given out these days. We have quarterbacks making close to a million dollars a game and basketball players making a billion dollars before their playing career is over.

Why am I rooting for Clemson football? Because they avoid the transfer portal and still utilize the old model of recruiting high school seniors and developing them over a four year period. And treat their own athletes so well that they do not want to leave the Tigers program.

Why do we keep reading stories about professional athletes being arrested for Domestic Violence and speeding? How about respecting women and the safety of others?