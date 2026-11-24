Vale, NC – On December 5th from 3pm-8pm, join us at Hart Square for Christmas In the Village. Experience the magic of Christmas! Walk through the nation’s largest log cabin village by lantern light. Guests will be invited inside to interact with 200 historical interpreters and observe artists demonstrating popular yuletide traditions of Early America.

There will be square dancing, stocking sewing, blacksmithing, candlemaking, and more. Over 10,000 feet of lights are hung throughout the Village to light the path and guide you on this immersive historical walk. Candlelight services will be held throughout the evening in the 1844 Chapel of Peace.

Ticket Pricing:

Adults: $50 + taxes & fees

Youth 13-18: $25 + taxes & fees

Children 12 & Under: $0

Tickets at hartsquare.com