Nashville, TN (AP) — Buy Marvin Gardens. Draw a Get Out of Jail Free card. Put a hotel on Boardwalk or Baltic Avenue. And when you pass Go, collect $200.

It’s easy to name the game being played. With its iconic colorful paper money and metal playing tokens, Monopoly has entertained and frustrated countless players as they vie to win it all or go “bankrupt” trying.

Even with its reputation for long and cutthroat gameplay, the property-trading, rags-to-riches board game has become entrenched in the American experience and part of a global lexicon. It’s both a game-night staple and a cultural symbol that draws parallels to — and to some extent lampoons — the highs and lows of capitalism and the American dream.

Parker Brothers launched its Monopoly in 1935 while America was still in the throes of the Great Depression. In “Monopoly: The World’s Most Famous Game and How It Got That Way,” Philip Orbanes, a former Parker Brothers executive, explains that the board game quickly became “a common language, a shared reservoir of enjoyment and experience that players from the four corners of the Earth could share with equanimity.”

He gives Parker Brothers a lot of the credit for that. The American game maker didn’t invent Monopoly, though it bought the rights to Charles Darrow’s version and to its predecessor, Landlord’s Game by Elizabeth Magie. Monopoly evolved over time through various adaptations of Magie’s game.

But according to Orbanes, Parker Brothers standardized Monopoly, including rewriting the rules. He explains that this “meant that consumers in every part of the country played Monopoly the same way,” personal house rules aside. A British game maker helped ensure that standardization carried over to international versions as well.

The game’s standard rules continue to give players a shared starting point. But whether you know all the official rules or not, breaking them — or coming up with new ones — is also a Monopoly tradition. The instructions for several Monopoly editions advise against using personal house rules in order “to keep your game short and sweet.”

But Hasbro, which owns Monopoly, recognizes that fan-created rules are part of gameplay for many. Some house rules have even inspired official Monopoly variations. In a news release about the game’s 90th anniversary, Hasbro executive Brian Baker explained: “It’s a cultural phenomenon that has transcended generations and resonates deeply with players across the globe. … We’re celebrating the elements our players have loved for nearly a century.”

Photo: A token sits on the Mediterranean Avenue property on the Monopoly board in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer.)