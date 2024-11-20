Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas in the Village on December 7 and 8, 2024. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will promote heritage craftsmanship by showcasing traditional arts, trades, and yuletide traditions.

Guests will be invited inside cabins from the 18th and 19th centuries to interact with and observe artisans demonstrating popular yuletide traditions of Early America. See everything from candle making, to wreath making, to stocking sewing. Services will be taking place throughout the event in Hart Square’s historic Chapel of Peace for those who wish to experience singing traditional Christmas hymns.

Tickets are available at our website for this immersive holiday experience.

https://www.hartsquare.com/events/christmas-in-the-village-dec-7-8