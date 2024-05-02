Hickory – The Heroes Portrait Project is proud to announce that it has received official recognition as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This designation reflects the organization’s commitment to serving the community and advancing its mission to honor and support veterans.

As part of its inaugural initiatives, the Heroes Portrait Project is launching a community-driven initiative aimed at honoring local veterans through the art of portraiture. The project seeks to recognize the sacrifices and contributions of veterans while fostering connections and dialogue within the community.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Heroes Portrait Project and our new status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,” said Wendy Cooper, CFO of the Heroes Portrait Project. “This milestone reflects our dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of veterans and their families, and we are excited to embark on this journey of honoring their service and sacrifices.”

The Heroes Portrait Project invites veterans to participate in portrait sessions, where their stories and experiences will be captured by local artists and showcased in public exhibitions throughout the community. Through these portraits, the project aims to create a lasting tribute to veterans and raise awareness about their needs and contributions.

“We believe that art has the power to heal, inspire, and unite communities,” said Wendy. “By sharing the stories of our veterans through the medium of portraiture, we hope to create a sense of connection and appreciation for their service, while also fostering dialogue and understanding within the community.”

The Heroes Portrait Project encourages community members, businesses, and organizations to support the initiative through donations, volunteer opportunities, and participation in upcoming events and exhibitions. Together, we can honor and celebrate the bravery, resilience, and sacrifice of our local veterans.

For more information about the Heroes Portrait Project and how to get involved, please visit https://heroesportraitproject.com or contact Wendy Cooper at 828-680-0049 or [email protected].

About the Heroes Portrait Project: The Heroes Portrait Project is a Catawba Valley-based nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and celebrating the stories of local veterans through the art of portraiture. Through community engagement and public exhibitions, the project seeks to raise awareness about veterans’ contributions and promote dialogue and understanding within the community.

