Hickory – Artists, supporters of Full Circle Arts (FCA), and guests will gather on October 31 for an awards presentation and opening reception for the Chasing Shadows art competition and show. The opening reception/awards presentation is at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, hosted by members of Full Circle Arts at the gallery at 42-B Third St. NW, Hickory.

Entries to the competition were accepted from artists throughout the area in and around Hickory. The submitted works include a wide range of two and three-dimensional media. “The Chasing Shadows exhibition is the first exhibition of its kind for Full Circle Arts. It presented challenges to the artists to explore the use of shadow as an important element in their work,” said Ellen Schwarzbek, FCA president.

The submitted works will be judged by Jenna Bailey, an accomplished artist and art teacher at Hibriten High School in Caldwell County. Ms. Bailey will consider the use of theme, quality of the image or form, and effectiveness of presentation in selecting the winning entries.

The winners of the Chasing Shadows competition will be announced at the October 31 event. Cash prizes for first, second and third places as well as certificates for honorable mention and the people’s choice will be awarded.

The winning art works and other submitted works will be on display in Exhibition Gallery 1 at Full Circle Arts through November 30, 2024.

The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided by Full Circle Arts members.

Full Circle Arts (FCA) is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory at 42-B Third Street NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at [email protected] or 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603. Please visit the website www.fullcirclearts.org for more information.