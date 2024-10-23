Statesville, NC – Mark your calendars for Downtown Statesville’s biggest fall celebration! Our 21st Annual Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, November 2, from 10am-5pm in Downtown Statesville.

Get ready for a day filled with:

Classic Car Show

Family Fun

Fall Activities

Festival Food

And so much more!

Classic Car Show

Court Street will transform into a large parking lot of Classic cars (1995 and older) during the 2024 Statesville Pumpkin Fest. All cars MUST enter from the intersection of West Front Street and South Meeting Street. Beginning at 9:00am cars will start moving onto Court Street and Meeting Street. Pumpkin Fest attracts thousands of spectators each year and we want everyone to arrive safe and leave safe.

Kids Zone

Get ready for an action-packed day of non-stop fun for the little ones at the Kids’ Zone, sponsored by Happy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry! Located on the Broad Street UMC Lawn at West Broad Street, this exciting area will be a hub of adventure, featuring a wide array of inflatables. There will also be a full size LED movie screen showing How To Train Your Dragon 2 all day! Safety is our priority, and all rides are expertly staffed for your peace of mind. It’s the ultimate FREE ticket to a day full of laughter and memories!

All day wristbands for the Kid’s Zone are FREE thanks to our generous sponsor, Happy Teeth Pediatric Dentistry!

All rides are professionally staffed by Waves Entertainment, the go to for all your party and event needs!

Entertainment

Entertainment Main Stage – Sponsored by DENSO

(hosted by WAME Real Country 92.9 & 550)

10:00am-11:00am: Wicker & Jones

11:15am-1:00pm: Mystery Hillbillies

1:30pm-3:00pm: Wood Family Tradition

3:30-4:45: Holt Up & Friends

5:30-8:30: Uptown Dueling Pianos

Community Stage (Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic)

10:30am: American Renaissance Cheer Squad

11:00am: Tilley’s Dance Academy

11:30am: Statesville Dance and Performing Arts

12:00pm: Pageant Queens

1:00pm: Phoenix Martial Arts

1:30pm: Carolina Dogwood Festival

2:00pm: Betty’s School of Dance

2:30pm: In His Steps Dance

3:00pm: Theatre Statesville

3:30pm: Union Grove Elementary Cloggers