Hickory – Weather permitting, a private contractor will close Fifth Street NE from 17th Avenue NE to 21st Avenue NE starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, to install a water tap. A detour route will be provided. Please slow down and exercise caution when traveling through this area so crews can return home safely each night. The street should reopen by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.