I almost never set out to write a poem in a particular form. Sure, there are exceptions. I’ve always thought villanelles can be particularly powerful, so I’ve intentionally made a few of those. And sestinas seem such a challenge that I did a couple of those as well. And I can’t imagine any better way to show off your favorite lines than to craft a cento. And I used plenty of more predictably rhymed and metered lines in my two books for children. In general, however, I find forcing a poem into the regularity of a traditional form rather damaging to the soul of the poem.

Generally I believe the soul of the poem finds the form, and quite often that form resembles traditional forms, so along with a great deal of what might be called “organic form poetry,” I’ve also written plenty of sonnet, haiku, ballad, and other variations on traditional forms. And occasionally, the form that the soul of the poem finds is a wholly traditional one. Over the next several columns as a way of encouraging knowledge of and experimentation with traditional forms, I want to feature a few of my favorite traditional forms of poetry and the poems I’ve written using them.

The first of these is the villanelle, perhaps best known from the examples, “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night,” by Dylan Thomas, or “The Waking,” by Theodore Roethke. The villanelle is one of the most challenging traditional forms as it usually repeats one of two lines in each stanza and is built upon just 2 repeated rhymes throughout. Traditionally the first and third line of the first 3-line stanza rhyme and are alternated as the final line of each subsequent stanza as well as the final two lines of a 4-line concluding stanza. That kind of repetition puts a lot of expectation for significance on the two repeated lines. Additionally, the middle line of each stanza is expected to rhyme. In short, it’s pretty complex and pretty difficult to pull off without the poem feeling forced or the repeated lines coming across as preachy or self-important.

Earlier this year, I was asked to write a poem on the theme of “Light Breaks Through” to accompany a selection of Christmas music as part of a holiday choral concert. I spent the better part of a week just tossing around different ways of interpreting that theme, different images to convey it. Not long before receiving the request I had lost one friend to old age and another to a relapse into addiction. It seemed to me that both losses shared a similar sense of darkness, and that whether recovering from addiction or mourning, or any other loss for that matter, moving forward always necessitates a letting go of damage.

That realization gave me what I felt was an important line, and the corollary realization that no one escapes this world without damage gave me another. Holding in my hands two related lines of such weight, I immediately wondered if I could manage to use them as the foundation of a villanelle. Here is the poem that resulted.

The Art of Letting Go

We know we have to let the damage go,

though losses build no matter what we do

fearing this is the only world we get to know.

We spend our days with what the shadows show,

wondering how much longer sorrow will accrue,

and trying to learn how to let the damage go.

We search our nights for faces we used to know

hoping in dreams answers will come into view.

Is this the only world we get to know?

Recovery is hard and moves too slow,

but together we find the strength to continue,

as each day we manage to let more damage go.

We reach for ways to put our hopes into words, and so

we make a memory of all that we once knew;

this is the only world we get to know.

A steady warmth begins to stretch and grow,

where fractures let the light break through:

We honor what we’ve lost by letting the damage go

in this the only world we get to know.