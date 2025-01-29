Hickory – The first of this semester’s three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. in Rudisill Library room 127 and will feature Christina M. Walker, Ph.D., assistant professor of leadership at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Walker’s presentation is entitled “Taking a Pause: Exploring Contemplative Practices for the Work of Inclusion.” Participants will get a chance to engage with and apply current research about contemplative and anti-oppressive practice which can enable them to strengthen inclusion in their families, teams, and organizations.

First Friday lectures are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Additional details may be found at https://www.lr.edu/first-fridays.

Photo: Christina Walker.