Hiddenite, NC– The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to announce the upcoming Painted Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, June 8th, 2024 from 10am-2pm, at HAHC Educational Complex.

Participants can unleash their creativity under instructor Carol Mitchell, owner and operator of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County.

This workshop, led by Carol Mitchell, offers participants the chance to create their own 2’ x 2’ masterpieces in the form of painted barn quilts. All necessary materials will be provided, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable experience. It’s recommended that attendees bring a bag lunch to enjoy while their painted barn quilts dry.

Carol Mitchell brings a wealth of experience and talent to the workshop. As a seasoned agriculturalist and the owner of Mountainside Farms, her passion for agriculture is reflected in her popular Barn Quilt projects.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of creating painted barn quilts with her expertise at this beginner’s level workshop.

Cost: $90 for Friends, $100 for Non-Friends of Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.

For more information and to register, visit Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center website at https://hiddenitearts.org.

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.