Newton, NC – Join us Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10 AM to 4 PM for the 8th Annual Foothills Folk Art Festival in Downtown Newton. This family-friendly festival, which draws thousands of visitors from throughout the region, will showcase a variety of local and regional contemporary folk and fine artists—whose work will be for sale—as well as artist demonstrations, hands-on art activities for children, live music, food from downtown restaurants and food truck vendors, a beer garden, and more!
Bands:
- The Sigmon Stringers
- Mac Arnold & Plate Full o’ Blues
- The Mug Band
- Allen Ward and Friends
- Sycamore Bones
- Teal Tomorrow
Food Trucks:
- CJ’s Pit Smoked Ribs
- Dad’s Roadside Grill
- Doctor D’s Probiotic Sparkling Water
- Gas Up
- GJ’s Southern Taste & Sweets
- Hot Shots Hotdogs
- Kia Egg Rolls
- Kona Ice of Newton
- Luxury Lemons
- Pooter Pop Kettle Corn
- RiQras de EmpanadasRus
- Thee Stuffed Waffle
- Traveling Tom’s Coffee
- Whitener’s Concessions
Thank you to our sponsors:
3 Little Birds Corks & More, Abernethy Laurels, Arts Culture Catawba, Bassett Furniture, Bennett Funeral Service, Catawba First Insurance Associates, Catawba Valley Community College, City of Newton, ElectriCities of North Carolina, EveryAge, Foothills Digest, HealthSmart Pharmacy, Jerry Sowers, Jr. DMD, Lifetime Eyecare, Mennel Milling & Bakery Mix, McCreary Modern, Narrow Gauge Coffee & Cafe, Peoples Bank, United Rentals, and Visit Hickory Metro. Learn more at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com