Newton, NC – Join us Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10 AM to 4 PM for the 8th Annual Foothills Folk Art Festival in Downtown Newton. This family-friendly festival, which draws thousands of visitors from throughout the region, will showcase a variety of local and regional contemporary folk and fine artists—whose work will be for sale—as well as artist demonstrations, hands-on art activities for children, live music, food from downtown restaurants and food truck vendors, a beer garden, and more!

Bands:

The Sigmon Stringers

Mac Arnold & Plate Full o’ Blues

The Mug Band

Allen Ward and Friends

Sycamore Bones

Teal Tomorrow

Food Trucks:

CJ’s Pit Smoked Ribs

Dad’s Roadside Grill

Doctor D’s Probiotic Sparkling Water

Gas Up

GJ’s Southern Taste & Sweets

Hot Shots Hotdogs

Kia Egg Rolls

Kona Ice of Newton

Luxury Lemons

Pooter Pop Kettle Corn

RiQras de EmpanadasRus

Thee Stuffed Waffle

Traveling Tom’s Coffee

Whitener’s Concessions

Thank you to our sponsors:

3 Little Birds Corks & More, Abernethy Laurels, Arts Culture Catawba, Bassett Furniture, Bennett Funeral Service, Catawba First Insurance Associates, Catawba Valley Community College, City of Newton, ElectriCities of North Carolina, EveryAge, Foothills Digest, HealthSmart Pharmacy, Jerry Sowers, Jr. DMD, Lifetime Eyecare, Mennel Milling & Bakery Mix, McCreary Modern, Narrow Gauge Coffee & Cafe, Peoples Bank, United Rentals, and Visit Hickory Metro. Learn more at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com