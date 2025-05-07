Hickory – The inaugural TEDxCatawba is coming to Hickory! Join us on Saturday, June 14, at Drendel Auditorium for a landmark event that will bring world-changing ideas and extraordinary voices to the heart of the region. This is where visionaries, disruptors, and creative minds converge to challenge perspectives, ignite dialogue, and unveil the ideas shaping our future. From architects of innovation at companies like Google to renowned medical pioneers, award-winning filmmakers, and Broadway visionaries, TEDxCatawba will feature an extraordinary lineup of leaders who are redefining industries and pushing boundaries in ways that matter.

The main event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by an exclusive Meet the Speakers gathering for VIPs and Friends of TEDxCatawba ticketholders from 3-4:30 p.m., offering a rare opportunity to engage directly with speakers, select special gifts, and enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres. Visit TEDxCatawba.com for additional details and tickets. This is more than an event—it’s a catalyst for bold ideas and transformative conversations. Secure your seat and be part of history.

Purchase tickets: https://shorturl.at/qpHVk