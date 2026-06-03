Forest City, NC – The Town of Forest City is excited to announce the dates for the 2026 Cherry Bounce Festival! Named after local moonshiner Amos Owens’ famous drink “Cherry Bounce”, the Cherry Bounce Festival has something for everyone!

The festival takes place at Forest City Pavilion of Park Square (POPS) located at 153 Park Square on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6.

The Cherry Bounce festival pays homage to Rutherford County’s Amos Owens and his famous Cherry Bounce, as well as North Carolina bluegrass/Americana music, and regional artists.

Owens, an energetic Irishman, was known throughout the southeast United States as the “Cherry Bounce King”. His Cherry Bounce moonshine was a combination of corn-based whiskey, honey, and local cherries from nearby Cherry Mountain. He began to acquire land in and around Cherry Mountain in the mid-1840’s. His career as a distiller started well before the Civil War in the era of tax-free spirits. After serving two periods of enlistment during the war, he returned home to Cherry Mountain to once again begin distilling. However, during the war, a heavy tax had been imposed on spirits. Owens was opposed to taxes on alcohol and believed he owed nothing to the government. Often arrested for his activities involving the production and distribution of his Cherry Bounce, Owens frequently had to pay fines and spent time in jail and prison.

Every June, Owens hosted lively gatherings at his home, the Castle, which he boasted was one story high and three stories long, atop Cherry Mountain to celebrate the harvest of the cherries.

Owens passed away on September 18, 1906 and is buried at Walls Baptist Church Cemetery in the nearby town of Bostic.

The festival kicks off on Friday, June 5, with a free concert featuring Unspoken Tradition. This North Carolina bluegrass quintet channels a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic-equal parts, hard-driving fire and heartfelt sincerity. Their albums have debuted as high as #5 on the Billboard Charts. They have a devoted following in the Southeast with sold out shows in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Asheville.

Doors open at 6:30pm and music begins at 7:30pm. Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy a night of bluegrass at POPS!

On Saturday, June 6, the Festival begins at 10am and runs until 6pm. Live music begins at 10:00am with Ellenboro-based Wiregrass. Wiregrass, with their mix of classics and originals, is always a crowd favorite. Hannah Kaminer & The Wistful perform at 12PM. Raised in small towns in Western North Carolina, Hannah fuses echoes of Appalachian and country traditions with wistful, Americana-style songwriting. Taking the stage at 2pm is A Tale of Two. Combining the best of Americana and blues melodies with timeless Southern storytelling, award winning vocalist Stephanie Adlington and guitarist Aaron Lessard draw influence from the likes of Tom Waits and Ray LaMontagne, along with bedrock artists such as Patsy Cline and Hank Williams, Sr. The day ends with the 2025 IBMA New Artists of the Year, Red Camel Collective, taking the stage at 4pm. The four members of Red Camel Collective spent several years performing as members of the Junior Sisk Band. Their sound is both eclectic and deeply rooted, blending traditional bluegrass and classic country influences with fresh, modern elements uniquely their own.

The festival also spotlights regional art and craft vendors. South Mountain Distilling Company and Blue Ridge Distilling will be on site with tastings during the festival.

Concessions from local/regional food trucks will be available.

Main Street restaurants and businesses will also be part of the festival. Restaurants will be serving cherry inspired drinks and dishes and many businesses will be holding special sales and discounts.

Other items of interest throughout the day include the Rutherford County Farmers Market, open on Saturday from 8am-12pm and the nearby 13.5-mile Thermal Belt Rail Trail. And don’t forget to drive along the 46.6-mile trail that’s filled with natural beauty, historic sites, and memories of Amos Owens.