Hickory – The Kindness Project will be hosting a Free Community Outreach Day for all those who are unsheltered in our local community on Saturday, October 19 from 8am – 2pm at Community Laundry located at 10 20th Ave SW, Hickory, NC, 28602.

There will be Full Laundry Service (wash and dry). Detergent and dryer sheets provided by Community Laundry.

Transportation provided by Highland United Methodist Church to/from designated locations.

Haircuts provided by local hairstylists.

Lunch will be provided by The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Other Local Resources and Nonprofits will be on hand to assist with any questions regarding their services.

For more info. or to join future initiatives contact The Kindness Project by email at [email protected] or check us out on Facebook: Kindness Project Hickory.