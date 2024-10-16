Valdese, NC – Join us for another great season of Bluegrass at the Rock as The Goodwin Brothers kick off the 2024-2025 lineup on Saturday, October 19! The Historic Old Rock School completed a major renovation in the Summer of 2024 and the staff looks forward to welcoming bluegrass patrons to the new and improved facility with Restroom Expansion, ADA Accessibility Improvements, New Auditorium Seating, Flooring Replacement, New Furnishings, IT Upgrades and MORE!

About The Goodwin Brothers

2020 was the first time we heard anything from The Goodwin Brothers. It was in the middle of the pandemic when myself (along with around 50k others according to the statistics on their page) heard the video tribute to their musical heroes, The Osborne Brothers, in the form of a medley of three classic Sonny and Bobby songs. After which, names like Dan Tyminski, Doyle Lawson, Dana Williams (Diamond Rio), Sonya Isaacs, Ronnie Reno, and even The Chief himself (Sonny Osborne) among many others chimed in applauding the brother’s tribute. Since then, we’ve not heard much. But all of that is about to change. To recap, the nucleus of the band is Jonathan & William (Vocals, Guitar & Mandolin) along with Kenneth (Chase) Bush on vocals. They have collectively assembled an all-star cast of musicians that accompany them on their new self-titled album, and in their live shows.

The brothers comprising the eastern Kentucky-born band are anything but newcomers: Jonathan & William Goodwin began their musical journeys playing together in the early 90s, Jonathan was 8 and William 6.

Prior to that they spent time singing separately for the most part in church, school plays and events. It wasn’t long thereafter the young talents released their first studio album (1999). Jonathan was 14, William 12. They began singing on the bluegrass festival circuit across the eastern US, a tenure that had refined their sound to a level typically reserved for older players with bigger discographies.

Tickets are $30 in advance/$35 at the door.

Special Ticket Rates: Veteran Discount – $2 off per ticket with valid ID (Discount not valid on season tickets) – Call for Discount

Children – $2 off for ages under 12 – Call for Discount Purchase tickets online at https://www.visitvaldese.com/events/concerts-at-the-rock/

Order online by following the link above or call 828-879-2129 to purchase. Old Rock School is located at Old Rock School, 400 Main Street West, Valdese, NC.

All shows are at 7:30pm and doors will open at 6:30pm. The Old Rock School Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 8am -5pm (closed for lunch 12 – 1pm daily). The handicapped entrance is located at the side of the building (elevator). Call 828-879-2129 for additional information or send an email to [email protected]. All ticket sales are non-refundable.