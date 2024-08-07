Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square Concert series is thrilled to present the Shake Down Band on Saturday, August 24th! Shake Down is a local favorite featuring a five-piece variety band. Band members perform popular songs from the past and the present. Reigning from the foothills of North Carolina, band members are known for their beach, shag, rock’n’roll, top 40 performances and more! All Summer on the Square concerts are held at the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville (101 West Main Ave Taylorsville, NC 28681) at 7 pm, rain or shine. The Summer on the Square concerts are always free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available onsite.

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email [email protected], or visit hiddenitearts.org

