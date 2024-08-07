Valdese, NC – After enduring years of religious persecution, massacre and exile, Pastor Henri Arnaud led a march of 900 Waldensian men to reclaim their valleys of home in the Cottian Alps.  This “Glorious Return” is celebrated in Waldensian communities all over the world. Valdese commemorates the Glorious Return with the Waldensian Festival, held annually the second weekend in August. The 49th Annual Waldensian Festival will take place August 9th – 10th 2024. Highlights include a live performance by Ace Party Band, the historic outdoor drama “From This Day Forward”, regional bocce tournament, attraction tours, bouncy houses, street vendors, great food, and more!

Schedule of Events:

Friday Events    

Tours at the Waldensian Heritage Museum 10am – 5pm       Waldensian Heritage Museum – Rodoret Street

Main Street Begins Closing           5pm      Main Street – Praley Street to Italy Street

Cruise In, Food Trucks, Beer & Wine Garden           5:30pm Main Street – Praley Street to Italy Street

Mayor’s Welcome & Opening Announcements         6:45pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

ACE PARTY BAND           7:00 pm            Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

From This Day Forward – Outdoor drama   8pm      Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre – Church Street

 

Saturday Events

Waldensian Footrace       8am      Valdese Recreation Department

LPDA Bocce Tournament   8am      LPDA

Exhibits Open     9am – 5pm         Main Street – Old Rock School to Carolina Street

Food Trucks Open           9am – 9pm         Main Street near Main Stage area

Open Art Competition & People’s Choice Award      9am      Old Rock School – Art Galleries

FREE Kidz Zone Opens – Bouncy Houses, Lawn Games, Playground, & More!    9am – 4pm         Main Street (Praley to Old Rock School)

Piedmont & Western Railroad Museum Open House             9am – 3pm         Old Rock School – Train Museum

Tours at the Trail of Faith 9am – 5pm         Trail of Faith – Church Street

Tours at the Waldensian Heritage Museum 10am – 5pm       Waldensian Heritage Museum – Rodoret Street

Old Colony Players Reenactment   10:30am           Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Lost Wages        11pm – 1pm       Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Never B’s           1:30- 2:30 pm    Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

From This Day Forward – Outdoor Drama   8pm      Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre – Church Street

NO OUTSIDE COOLERS & ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, OR PETS ARE PERMITTED AT THIS EVENT. Thank you for helping us keep the Waldensian Festival safe and enjoyable for everyone!

For more information and schedule visit https://www.visitvaldese.com/events/waldensian-festival/