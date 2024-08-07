Valdese, NC – After enduring years of religious persecution, massacre and exile, Pastor Henri Arnaud led a march of 900 Waldensian men to reclaim their valleys of home in the Cottian Alps. This “Glorious Return” is celebrated in Waldensian communities all over the world. Valdese commemorates the Glorious Return with the Waldensian Festival, held annually the second weekend in August. The 49th Annual Waldensian Festival will take place August 9th – 10th 2024. Highlights include a live performance by Ace Party Band, the historic outdoor drama “From This Day Forward”, regional bocce tournament, attraction tours, bouncy houses, street vendors, great food, and more!

Schedule of Events:

Friday Events

Tours at the Waldensian Heritage Museum 10am – 5pm Waldensian Heritage Museum – Rodoret Street

Main Street Begins Closing 5pm Main Street – Praley Street to Italy Street

Cruise In, Food Trucks, Beer & Wine Garden 5:30pm Main Street – Praley Street to Italy Street

Mayor’s Welcome & Opening Announcements 6:45pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

ACE PARTY BAND 7:00 pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

From This Day Forward – Outdoor drama 8pm Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre – Church Street

Saturday Events

Waldensian Footrace 8am Valdese Recreation Department

LPDA Bocce Tournament 8am LPDA

Exhibits Open 9am – 5pm Main Street – Old Rock School to Carolina Street

Food Trucks Open 9am – 9pm Main Street near Main Stage area

Open Art Competition & People’s Choice Award 9am Old Rock School – Art Galleries

FREE Kidz Zone Opens – Bouncy Houses, Lawn Games, Playground, & More! 9am – 4pm Main Street (Praley to Old Rock School)

Piedmont & Western Railroad Museum Open House 9am – 3pm Old Rock School – Train Museum

Tours at the Trail of Faith 9am – 5pm Trail of Faith – Church Street

Tours at the Waldensian Heritage Museum 10am – 5pm Waldensian Heritage Museum – Rodoret Street

Old Colony Players Reenactment 10:30am Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Lost Wages 11pm – 1pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

Never B’s 1:30- 2:30 pm Main Stage (Rodoret & Main)

From This Day Forward – Outdoor Drama 8pm Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre – Church Street

NO OUTSIDE COOLERS & ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES, OR PETS ARE PERMITTED AT THIS EVENT. Thank you for helping us keep the Waldensian Festival safe and enjoyable for everyone!

For more information and schedule visit https://www.visitvaldese.com/events/waldensian-festival/