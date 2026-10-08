Hickory – Artists are invited to enter Full Circle Arts’ 15th Annual Tiny Art Show, where FCA again displays the very small.

For this competition/exhibition, FCA is looking for art on an intimate scale, no more than eight inches high or wide, in all media. All art is expected to be the original work of the submitting artist. Entries are due at Full Circle Arts Oct. 29-31. The show will be on display Nov. 12 – Dec. 12, 2026.

Awards are tiny “ribbons” created by Ellen Schwarzbek. The judge is Kathi Yarnall, who has a background in graphic design, teaching art, and creating art in both Pennsylvania and North Carolina. She contributed to the writing of the standard art curriculum for the Pennsylvania public schools. As a member of the Chester County Art Association, she won numerous awards for her sculptures. Moving to North Carolina in 2013, Kathi became an active member of the Catawba Valley art community and continues to serve in a number of art organizations.”

FCA is a non-profit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. Hours currently are Thursdays and Fridays, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Saturdays, 10:00am to 2:00pm. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at www.fullcirclearts.org. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org, or call 828-322-7545.