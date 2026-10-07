Valdese, NC – The Fall season brings the return of classic bluegrass sound to the halls of the Old Rock School. The 2026-2027 season of Bluegrass at the Rock will kick off Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM as IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) award winner Authentic Unlimited takes the stage. This performance will jumpstart an impressive lineup for the 2026-2027 season in Valdese: beginning in October and running monthly through May 2027.

Tickets are currently on sale at a pre-sale price of $33 and can be secured at bluegrassattherock.com or by calling 828-879-2129. Season tickets are also still available for purchase at $215 per person. The season ticket price will gain patron entry into all eight performances in addition to preferred seating of their choice.

October 10, 2026 – Authentic Unlimited – Presale $33 | Door $35

November 7, 2026 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out– Presale $36 | Door $40

January 16, 2027 – Darin & Brooke Aldridge – Presale $30 | Door $35

February 6, 2027 – Lonesome River Band – Presale $30 | Door $35

February 20, 2027 – Unspoken Tradition – Presale $28 | Door $33

March 6, 2027 – The Burnett Sisters – Presale $28 | Door $33

April 10, 2027 – Balsam Range – Presale $40 | Door $45

May 15, 2027- Seth Mulder & Midnight Run – Presale $30 | Door $35

“Authentic Unlimited is a dynamic bluegrass band that blends rich harmonies with skillful instrumentation to create a sound that is both timeless and innovative. Comprised of seasoned musicians, including former members of the legendary Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the band brings a deep-rooted passion for traditional bluegrass, infused with fresh energy. Having earned recognition with IBMA awards, IBMA nominations, and Dove Awards nominations, the band’s talent and dedication to their craft is widely celebrated in the bluegrass community. Their heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies resonate with audiences, offering an authentic musical experience that speaks to both old and new generations of bluegrass fans. With the release of their latest album So Much for Forever and Gospel Sessions Vol. 2 Authentic Unlimited continues to leave a lasting impact on the bluegrass scene.” (From authenticunlimitedband.com/about)

The Old Rock School is a historic event venue, privileged to host a wide range of legendary musical acts. The intimate 478-seat auditorium boosts the hearty bluegrass acoustics and allows each patron a perfect view of the stage. Valdese is home to over 10 locally owned restaurants offering cuisine to suit nearly every taste: from farm to table fresh to authentic Mexican tacos. Concert attendees are encouraged to make dinner plans downtown and explore the charm and variety of small businesses in Valdese.

Doors open at 6:30 PM the night of the show and tickets will be available the door for $35. For more information about Bluegrass at the Rock and other Valdese events, please go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.