Gastonia, NC – Support The Schiele Museum at the Gaston Community Foundation Run on Saturday, April 13, 2023 Community Run.

You can be a part of The Schiele’s team by registering to run or walk on behalf of the museum.

Whether you join us for the race or not, you can also contribute directly to the Gaston Community Foundation and designate The Schiele as your charity of choice. The museum is eligible for a matching gift from the Foundation.

DONATE at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/cfrun2024

REGISTER at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/81980/community-foundation-run

The giving season for this event RUNS through April 22, 2024. Every dollar helps!

The Schiele Museum | 1500 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.