Morganton, NC – Mark your calendars and grab your four-legged friends — the 3rd Annual Woofstock fundraiser is set to take place on Sunday, May 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the beautiful Silver Fork Winery in Morganton. This fun-filled, pet-friendly event benefits the Animal Services Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that solely supports Burke County Animal Services, Burke County’s public animal shelter.

Tickets are $20 in advance through May 14 and $25 at the gate (PayPal or cash only). (Purchase online at https://www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com/events).

Rain or shine, come out and enjoy a day of music by TAGG, food, and community support for Burke County’s shelter animals.

What’s Included:

A BBQ meal provided by Pickled Pigs BBQ (while supplies last)

A complimentary glass of wine from Silver Fork Winery

Live music, a silent auction, local vendors, and more

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome—after all, it wouldn’t be Woofstock without them!

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Animal Services Foundation, helping fund programs like pet food pantry assistance, transport runs, veterinary care, spay/neuter efforts, and more — all aimed at improving the lives of shelter animals and supporting responsible pet ownership in Burke County.

So pack up your picnic blanket, bring your best canine companion, and join us for a tail-waggin’ good time in support of a paws-itively great cause!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com/events