Hudson, NC – This summer, the Mitford Museum & Discovery Center will take its mission to promote literacy, creativity, and community on the road through its Summer Reading Program 2025, delivering Youth Discovery Packs to children at meal distribution sites in partnership with Caldwell County Schools’ summer lunch program.

The initiative reflects the legacy of #1 New York Times bestselling author Jan Karon, creator of the Mitford novels, whose 15th book in the series, My Beloved, releases in October 2025. Karon credits her first-grade teacher with recognizing her talent early. “Miss Downs told me I had a special gift,” says Karon. “She named that gift and helped me believe in myself. That’s what we want to do for children this summer through this program.”

The themed packs include age-appropriate books, art supplies, and activities children can enjoy on their own or with family, inspiring creativity and encouraging a love of reading. Retired teachers and Mitford volunteers will assemble and help distribute the bags.

Sponsorships are $30 per pack. Donations are now being accepted. For more information, visit www.themitfordmuseum.org or contact the Museum at (828) 572-4898.