Hickory – Redhawk Publications is honored to release “Had I A Dove: Appalachian Poets on the Helene Flood,” a moving anthology edited by North Carolina poet Hilda Downer. This collection gathers the voices of poets—many of whom were directly impacted by the Helene Flood—whose work bears witness to devastation, resilience, and the urgent realities of climate change in Appalachia. Proceeds from the anthology will benefit the Helene Flood Relief Fund.

The poems span the spectrum of grief, resilience, and reflection, while also drawing attention to the broader issues of environmental exploitation and its consequences. “The poems range from tender and raw emotion to all the stages of grief,” says Downer. “But they also shine a light—Helene, from its Greek origin, means torch or bright light—on what we can learn from this disaster.”

Downer, who suffered property damage herself during the flood, began compiling the anthology while processing her recovery. “Writing my own poems and reading the submissions helped me navigate my grief and trauma,” she explains. “I had never edited a book of this scope, but with the help of trusted colleagues, the project became a way to heal collectively and to honor those affected.”

Contributors to the anthology include celebrated poets such as Marc Harshman, Ron Rash, and Robert Morgan, among many others, whose words testify to both the loss and the enduring spirit of the region. Notably, the music company holding the rights to the song Well, Well, Well granted permission—free of charge—for its inclusion in a poem by Kirk Judd, underscoring the collaborative generosity surrounding the project.

“Had I A Dove” will resonate with poetry lovers, survivors of natural disasters, environmental advocates, historians, and readers drawn to issues of equity, diversity, and social justice. Downer emphasizes the book’s communal purpose: “This anthology is not just about what we lost—it’s about what we can learn, how we can come together, and how words can play a role in recovery.”

Current book events where the book will be discussed and/or available for purchase include the following (more dates anticipated):

Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607 — September 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Unitarian Church (Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship), 381 E. King Street, Boone, NC 28607 — September 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jones House Cultural Center, 604 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607 — September 27, 2025, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 289 S. Main Street, Marion, NC 28752 — October 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Blacksburg Books, 401 S. Main St., Blacksburg, VA — October 25 at 7 p.m.

“Had I A Dove: Appalachian Poets on the Helene Flood” is now available through Redhawk Publications, and proceeds will directly support those impacted by the Helene Flood: https://tinyurl.com/HadIADove.