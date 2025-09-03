Hickory – The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department invites families and friends to come together for a day full of laughter, excitement, and unforgettable memories!

Family & Friends Fun Day will take place at Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 12-6 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a day filled with friendly competitions and activities for all ages, including relay races, tug of war, cornhole, horseshoes, bingo, and balloon art. There will also be live entertainment, free food, prizes, giveaways, and more.

This free community event is sponsored by Modern Automotive and supported by Morning Star Baptist Church and Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church.

For more information, please contact Todder Clark at nclark@hickorync.gov or 828-322-7046, ext. 7007.