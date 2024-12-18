Hickory – At 4pm On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Hartzell Memorial and McQueen Chapel United Methodist Charge will worship together in a special Christmas Eve service., According to Pastor Bahekelwa S. Imatha (Baim), it will tell the story of Jesus from Genesis to Revelation.

This service will involve participation by both Hartzell and McQueen Chapel ministries including choirs, youth and individual members.

As it offers a break from the usual busyness of the season, more importantly, the service will remind us of the true meaning of Christmas.

Held at Hartzell Church, the service is open to the public. Please join us.

Hartzell Church is located at 465 S. Center Street, Hickory, NC 28602.