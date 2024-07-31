Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the Back to School Bash and Dance on Saturday, August 24, at Taft Broome Park.

The Back to School Bash is a fun annual event where students of all ages can get ready to go back to school in style.

Kids can get free haircuts, have their faces painted, and win great prizes from 5-8 p.m.

From 7:30-9:30 p.m., kids in grades 3-8 are invited to a Back to School Dance at the Brown Penn Recreation Center next to Taft Broome Park. A DJ will play music while kids dance the night away with finger food and drinks provided.

The presenting sponsor of the Back to School Bash and Dance is Modern Nissan of Hickory. Additional sponsors include the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 7th Ave SW in Hickory.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is located at 735 3rd St SW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Todder Clark at [email protected].