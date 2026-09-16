Hickory – Are you looking for a show with bad language, inappropriate content, evil puppets and very adult situations? Then Hand to God by Robert Askins is right for you. The show opens October 16 and runs through October 31.

In this disturbingly funny, dark comedy, meek Jason joins a Texas church puppet ministry to cope with his father’s death. But when his puppet, Tyrone, takes on a dangerously irreverent personality of its own, and his mom seeks solace in an inappropriate relationship, the town’s fragile faith and morality are thrown into chaotic upheaval.

The actors playing out the church basement drama are Trenton Stiles as Jason/Tyrone, Ashleigh K. Jackson as Margery, Kalib D. Cormican as Timothy, Reed Williams as Pastor Greg, and Birdy Baughman as Jessica.

Performances of Hand to God are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct 16-31 at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:30, and Thursday, Oct 29 at 7:30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $12 for students 18 and over. Because of the content, this production carries a strict 18+ rating and is not recommended for younger patrons.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by calling 828-328-2283.

Hand to God is produced in association with Friends of the Theatre. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 78 community support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, David and Maria Williams, Shurtape Technologies, and Acuña & Acuña Dentistry.

Don’t Dream It Be It! — The Rocky Horror Picture Show Returns

Rocky is back this Halloween! The Hickory Community Theatre is hosting its annual screening of the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, Oct 31 at Midnight (11:59 if you want to be strict about time).

This event draws hundreds of people from all over the Hickory Metro and surrounding areas to throw toast and rice, blow horns and shout back at the screen.

Tickets are $20 per person and that includes all props. For tickets, or more information, visit hickorytheatre.org/78specialevents or call 828-327-3855.

PHOTO: (back: Reed Williams, Trenton Stiles; front: Kalib D. Cormican, Ashleigh K. Jackson, and Birdy Baughman) in Hand to God. Photo by Eric Seale.