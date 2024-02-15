Hickory – Guest Director Tina Kelly has just announced her casting choices for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of BARBECUE by Robert O’Hara. The comedy play will be performed in the Firemen’s Kitchen from February 23 through March 9.

The play centers around the O’Mallery family, four sisters and one brother with a whole lot of issues. The brother – James T. – and three of the sisters – Marie, Lillie Anne and Adlean – have organized a family picnic in a local park but it’s really an intervention for their other sister, Barbara. The play takes a turn when the family is suddenly replaced by different people. This sets up the even bigger surprise that is revealed in the second act.

With two sets of actors playing each character, the actors are: Matthew White and Jordan Randall as James T.; Shawna Wilson and Kathy Walker as Marie; Sierra Doyle-Rios and Tiffany Christian as Lillie Anne, Rebecca White and Renetta Hamrick as Adlean; and, Katie Stone and Thelma E. Eley as Barbara.

Tickets for BARBECUE are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

BARBECUE is rated R for adult language, themes and situations.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: The cast of BARBECUE includes (L-R) Sierra Doyle-Rios, Tiffany Christian, Rebecca White, Renetta Hamrick, Thelma E. Eley, Katie Stone, Kathy Walker and Shawna Wilson. Not pictured is Matthew White. Photo by Eric Seale.