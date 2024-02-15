Hickory – Celebrating his eighth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With over four decades of comedy clubs, theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry. Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry, and his family friendly show will be on stage at the Newton Performing Arts Center in Newton, North Carolina, Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.

Killer Beaz has his own, unique brand of “Hard Hitting” – “Laugh out Loud” – “Laugh A Lot” – “HI-PROOF” – “High Energy” – “Everyman” style humor that appeals to any audience. When asked, Beaz says about his shows, “I love the art of stand-up comedy! Having been given the opportunity to make people laugh and smile for all these years is truly a blessing!” With many thousands of radio, television and stage appearances, Beaz has been entertaining millions throughout his career. He is an award-winning artist and has been signed with both Sony and Warner Brothers Records, and received reviews such as:

“Beaz is ‘Killer!’” – Rolling Stone Magazine

“Killer Beaz lives up to his name, “Killing” his audience, night after night, show after show!”

– Entertainment Today/Las Vegas, NV

“Killer Beaz has a universal appeal that makes him a crowd favorite!”

– SHOWTIME/Reno, NV

Don’t miss your opportunity to see “THE BEST BUZZ in TOWN”. See him on television, hear him on the radio, see his stage performance live…you’ll be “Stung for Life!”

The show is at the Newton Performing Arts Center in Newton, North Carolina, Saturday, February 24th at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.