Hickory – The spine-tingling gothic horror story The Woman in Black is coming to the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances will be October 17 through November 1 in the Jeffers Theatre.

The Woman in Black is a chilling and electrifying theatrical event that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats for over 30 years. A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him by the specter of a woman in black, engages a young actor to help him tell his terrifying story. What happens next must be seen to be believed. Playing the silently frightening, titular role in this terrifying tale is HCT newcomer Jennifer Owen.

Although new to HCT, Owen has appeared in several productions, including Mary Poppins for Lees McCrae summer theatre, as well as Dracula and Alice in Wonderland at Avery County High School. Professionally, she holds a Master of Science degree in Child Development from Erikson Institute and currently teaches at The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy. Owen is also an accomplished author, with three children’s books to her credit – Prince Kindness, Tree of Beautiful Wings, and Red Sweater.

“My favorite thing about this role,” she said, “is that I get to challenge myself, and step out of my shell of comfort.”

Performances of The Woman in Black are October 17 through November 1. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students/youth 18 & under, available at hickorytheatre.org or 828-328-2283. The show is suitable for ages 13 and up.

Hickory Community Theatre is a Funded Affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The 77th season is supported by The City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuna & Acuna Dentistry and BelleAge.

Theatre Education – Musical Audition Class

Thinking about auditioning for an upcoming musical at HCT? Join us for the Musical Audition Class and learn how to put your best foot, and voice forward. In addition to covering the basics, we will discuss the upcoming auditions for HCT’s holiday production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. If you have any questions, please contact the Education Director at kelsey@hickorytheatre.org. This workshop is for students 16 years old and above.

This workshop is free, but requires advance registration. There are only 30 spots available. Visit hickorytheatre.org/classes to sign up online or call 828-327-3855.

Photo: Jennifer Owen plays the title role in The Woman in Black at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Eric Seale.