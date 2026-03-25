Hickory- Hickory Community Theatre adds two more performances for The Trail to Oregon.

Audiences cannot get enough of the hilarious history on The Trail to Oregon. This laugh-out-loud musical has already sold out the extension this weekend. So two more additional performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4 at 7:30pm in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

These are the absolutely final performances of this calamity‑packed frontier romp — skip it and you’ll be kicking yourself harder than a busted wagon wheel.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Due to adult language and content, the production is recommended for ages 18 and up. Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828‑328‑2283.

The Trail to Oregon is produced by The Estate of Paul Sapp. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

Educational Programs: The best Spring and Summer fun!

Dancing with Disney: Tuesdays, April 28–May 19 • 5–6 PM • Grades K–2 • $100

Give your young performer a magical hour each week as they learn songs and scenes from classic Disney movies and share it all in a final showcase — a joyful class taught by the “biggest Disney adult” Kendall Melton.

“Students will watch scenes and songs from classic Disney movies… then make them their own!”

Broadway’s Boldest Villains Summer Camp: June 15–19 • 9 AM–12 PM • Ages 9–11 • $150 (T‑shirt included)

A week of singing, dancing, and deliciously dramatic villain fun, this camp lets kids explore iconic musical‑theatre baddies while building confidence and performance skills.

“Campers will sing, dance, and act their way through scenes and choreography inspired by famous baddies. Why be the hero when the villains get the best songs?”

Teen Improvageddon: June 15–19 • 2–5 PM • Ages 12–14 • $150 (T‑shirt included)

Fast‑paced, funny, and full of creative chaos, this improv camp blends games, teamwork, and big‑energy performance — all leading to a final Improvageddon round for family and friends.

“Students will develop their skills as improvisers through a series of games… leading up to a full round of Improvageddon.”

Class descriptions, schedules, and registration details are available at hickorytheatre.org/classes.

PHOTO: “(L‑R) Abigail Taylor as Grandpa, Sidney Chambliss as Son and Laura Parker as Mother in The Trail to Oregon now on stage through April 4 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Katherine Stone.