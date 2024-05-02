Hickory – The City of Hickory’s 2024 Sails Original Music Series begins in May with a returning favorite, Dulci. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Dulci Ellenberger is an American singer, songwriter, and recording artist that brings an ageless, classic style to pop music with her smooth vocals and warm melodies. This big-sound-band harbors members of Holy Ghost Tent Revival, The Moon and You, and Tina and Her Pony, creating a rich soundscape spanning a range of genres from old-school soul to modern-day pop.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.