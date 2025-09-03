Hickory – The destructive battles continue on September 12th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and on September 13th from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. Catawba Science Center is proud to host the 8th annual Hickory Bot Battles combat robot competition featuring over 100 competitive combat robot builders, some weighing up to three pounds, fighting to the “death” in the 8’ x 8’ bulletproof arena. This event is fun for all ages! North Carolina’s largest combat robot event is a great opportunity for families or individuals interested in robotics to watch competitors from across the country, often including teams that have previously competed on the BattleBots TV show. Watch exciting 2-minute battles for the small bots on Friday and the larger ones on Saturday, meet the builders, and cheer on your favorites.

Tickets must be purchased for each day separately in person or online at www.catawbascience.org/hbb. Admission to the Science Center is not included; non-members who purchase tickets to Battle Bots can add CSC admission for 1/2 price the day of their event. Friday ticket pricing is $3.50 for Members and $6.50 for Nonmembers. Saturday pricing is $6.50 for Members and $9.50 for Nonmembers.

The Catawba Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 pm and is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. T: (828) 322-8169. For more information visit www.catawbascience.org.