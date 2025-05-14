Hickory – Join us for The Fire Within, our Under the Sails Concert, offered twice—on Thursday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. in Morganton and Sunday, May 18 in downtown Hickory. This performance includes a dynamic blend of songs from iconic films and musicals, taking you on a journey through discovery, love, struggle, and celebration. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the tunes you’ll hear.

The program will open with “One Short Day” from Wicked, which was released as a movie in 2024.The excitement builds with “Fame” and “Footloose”, capturing the energy of ambition and freedom. A quieter moment follows with “Moon River”, evoking the dream of adventure and companionship.

As the concert unfolds, we move into themes of endurance and emotional connection. “Skyfall” and “Come What May” explore loyalty through hardship, while “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” lightens the mood with playful energy.

Love takes center stage with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, “Take My Breath Away”, and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”, offering moments of deep affection and connection. The soulful, barbershop rendition of “Georgia on My Mind” brings even more intimacy and longing.

The concert culminates in a grand celebration of triumph and hope. From the uplifting “One Moment in Time” to the victorious rhythms of “Jai Ho”, this section builds toward a joyful finale. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” adds a nostalgic touch, and we close with “You’ll Never Walk Alone / Climb Every Mountain.”