Hickory – The highly anticipated, smash-hit Broadway musical, Waitress is coming very soon to the Jeffers Theatre. Performances run Jun 2-17 at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name. It tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and pie chef in a small-town Southern diner who is stuck in a loveless marriage. When Jenna discovers she is pregnant, she enters a pie-baking contest to secure a better future for herself and her baby. Jenna’s faithful friends, and fellow waitresses, give her courage and advice, while they pursue romantic encounters of their own.

Local actor Carol Anne Hartman plays Jenna. A very familiar face on local stages, her most recent role was playing Carole King in Beautiful at the Green Room in 2023. Her HCT credits include Bea in Something Rotten at HCT, Karissa in Junk and Fantine in Les Misérables, for which she received an HCT Kay Award for Best Supporting Actress. Off stage, Hartman is the Sales and Marketing Manager for National Training Center, as well as a freelance photographer. “I saw the movie Waitress years ago, then fell in love when the musical came out. So I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to audition. My favorite thing about HCT is that it’s this little small town community theatre putting on shows that rival professional shows.”

CeCe Cooper, who plays Becky, is making her long-awaited return to the HCT stage in Waitress. Her last role here was Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act back in 2017. Since then she’s applied her considerable talent to roles across the region, including La Boheme, and Madame Butterfly with Opera Carolina; Once On This Island at the Green Room and H.M.S. Pinafore at Queens University of Charlotte. In addition to serving for four years in the Army, Cooper also completed an Associate of Fine Arts Degree at Catawba Valley Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Therapy at Queens University. “It’s always been a dream to be a part of this show,” she said. “Becky is a woman that speaks her mind but also isn’t ashamed to show that she’s only human as well.

Ally Teeples, who plays Dawn, is new to HCT, but not to the stage. She has several credits from her time in California, most notably as Eva Peron in Evita and Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act, at Golden West College. Locally, she received a Metrolina Theatre Association Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor (female) for her role as Natalie in Next to Normal in 2023. Beyond the stage she co-produces the “Not Another Musical” podcast with her friend Mark Torres. “I’m so excited for my first show at HCT and I love this role.”

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, June 19 at 7:30pm. This show is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. and is rated PG13. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Call 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to get yours. Sales are brisk so don’t wait to long.

Your Ticket to Win $10,000 is Waiting for You

Monday, June 9th is HCT’s perennial fundraising event, The Vacation Extravaganza. Widely regarded as the best party in Hickory, this event features a casual, festive atmosphere with plentiful food and drink. There will be live entertainment throughout the evening, featuring local legend and piano man extraordinaire Ulysses Long. Your ticket also comes with the chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 or the second chance prize of $1,000. Only 450 tickets are sold, so the odds may be in your favor. Tickets are $140, which admits two people for the party and one entry in the drawing. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the theatre, online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

Photo: (from left) CeCe Cooper as Becky, Carol Anne Hartman as Jenna, and Ally Teeples as Dawn in Waitress. This Broadway smash opens on June 6 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances run June 6-21 in the Jeffers Theatre. This production is rated PG-13. Photo by Jordan Speaars.