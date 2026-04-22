Hickory – The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) will host the third annual Hickory Multicultural Festival on Saturday, April 25, from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

This vibrant community event celebrates the many cultures that make Hickory unique, highlighting art, music, dance, food, and traditions from around the world. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon filled with entertainment, cultural demonstrations, and opportunities to learn from local organizations.

The festival begins at 4 p.m. on Union Square with opening remarks from CRC members and a special Quilt of Valor presentation. The CRC will then announce the 2026 Human Relations Awards and recognize this year’s honorees.

Throughout the evening, Union Square will feature a rotating lineup of cultural performances. Food trucks will be located in the Lowes Foods City Park parking lot, and a variety of vendors, community groups, and resource booths will be set up under The Sails on the Square.

The entertainment schedule will feature Hawaiian dancing by Jingle Enerio de Niet with Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts at 4:30 p.m.; Hmong dancing by Nkauj Hmoob Ntxim Siab at 4:45 p.m.; contemporary line dancing by the Ridgeview Sliders at 5 p.m.; traditional Mexican folk dancing by Dance of the Little Old Men at 5:30 p.m.; a performance by local singer, artist, and theatre performer Rachael Woodard at 5:45 p.m.; a performance by Italian musician Maria Grosso at 6:15 p.m.; and lively square dancing by Catawba Valley Cloverleaf at 6:30 p.m.

Participating food vendors include Exodus Dawgs, Southern Spoon, Urban Flavor, CJ’s Pit Smoked Ribs, HKY Smoking Catering & Events, Crab Shack King, Gigi’s Parlor, Queens Cakes, Island Flavor Foods, Sunkissed Lemonade, and Sumtin to Smile About Cakes & Pies.

Additional vendor booths will feature the Guardian ad Litem Program, Terry Phillips Shirts, Hickory Furniture Mart, Hickory NAACP, Catawba Valley Community College, and more.

“The Multicultural Festival acknowledges the vibrant tapestry of traditions, stories, and identities that unite us as a community,” said Phyllis Michaux, chair of the CRC. “We look forward to a great day of learning and celebrating together as we honor the trailblazers whose dedication to diversity and inclusion transforms our community.”

In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved indoors to Ridgeview Recreation Center (115 Seventh Avenue SW, Hickory, N.C. 28602).

For more information, please contact CRC staff liaison Captain Justin Levey with the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2617 or jlevey@hickorync.gov, or CRC Chair Phyllis Michaux at 828-962-1371 or phyllismichaux@yahoo.com.

Photo: Cultural dancers perform on Union Square for festival attendees.