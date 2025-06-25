Hickory – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club’s Saturday, June 28th meeting will feature a marquetry presentation by Charlie Brown. Through discussion and demonstration, he will cover many aspects of marquetry, the art and craft of cutting and inlaying pieces of wood veneer and other materials into a background, to form decorative patterns, designs, or pictures. The technique may be applied to furniture, to small decorative objects, or to a backer, to create a freestanding picture. Charlie will create a basic marquetry picture and discuss tools, methods and materials necessary to complete marquetry projects. The picture created during the demo will be donated for the raffle to be conducted at the close of the meeting. The meeting is at 9:30 A.M., at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Charlie is well qualified to discuss many aspects of marquetry, after teaching many marquetry classes, and woodworking for many years, including building items such as furniture, shop tools, pepper mills, and many other items he has discussed and demonstrated for the club.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the show-and-tell portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about items shown, and other topics.

The club consists of about 40 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.