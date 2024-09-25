Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre is excited to announce the upcoming production of The Squirrels, a dark and thought-provoking comedy by Tony-nominated playwright Robert Askins. The play will run from October 18 to November 2 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

The Squirrels offers a sharp, humorous take on class and social dynamics, using a family of squirrels to explore themes of survival, hierarchy, and division. With biting wit and clever dialogue, this play promises to engage audiences and spark conversation long after the final curtain falls.

Directed by HCT Artistic Director Eric Seale, this production features a talented cast of local actors who bring energy and nuance to this satirical story. With the cozy atmosphere of the Firemen’s Kitchen, audience members will feel immersed in the action and close to the heart of the play.

The gifted cast includes Nathan Ahlgrim as Carolinensis, Christy Rhianna Branch as Rodentia, Cate Jo as Chordata, Jill Roberts as Mammalia, Cleve Williams as Sciurus and Reed Williams as Scientist/Sciuridae.

“We’re thrilled to bring The Squirrels to the Hickory stage,” said Seale. “It’s a bold, timely piece that balances humor and seriousness, shedding light on important issues while keeping audiences entertained.”

The Squirrels is rated R for adult language and mammalian violence, and contains nuts.

Performances will run from October 18 through November 2. Admission is $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 and under. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283.

The Squirrels is produced by Diane’s Shelter. The 76th season at HCT is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies and LifeRootz. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, a state agency.

PHOTO: (top) Christy Rhianna Branch, Cleve Williams, Nathan Ahlgrim, (bottom) Cate Jo, Reed Williams and Jill Roberts are the cast of The Squirrels. This dark comedy will be on stage in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre from October 18 through November 2. Photo by Eric Seale.