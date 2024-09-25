We don’t use the term very much today, but at one time “loafing” was an acceptable if unenviable pastime, a component of a more leisurely era. We still do it today, we just don’t call it that. To ‘loaf’ meant to idle one’s time away. It proves that one does not need a phone to waste time.

A historically significant prime spot for engaging in doing not much of nothing at all was the local drug store. Up through the 1950s, these locations had it all. Certainly, one could get prescriptions filled, but there was so much more. These were lively gathering centers, same as a bar or a country club, but without the judgements and class distinctions that come from going to either.

Everything from turnip seeds to magazines to overcoats were stocked. The other feature of drug stores was a soda fountain. In the days before bottled drinks were widely available, folks stepped into their favorite drug store for a cooling beverage. They called it soda because baking soda, mixed with water was part of the concoction that would then be flavored with a variety of choices on demand. The attendant behind the counter was known as a ‘soda jerk’ since he pulled the levers that created your drink. If a young man entertained while mixing cola, cherry, lemon or some other flavor, he quickly gained a reputation around town.

An afternoon could be easily wasted after mounting a stool in the drug store, ordering a soda to go with lunch while engaging in conversation. Subjects might ramble from one topic to another and before anyone knew it, the day was gone.

As the 19th turned into the 20th century, drug stores were popular destinations. Hickory’s first was O.M. Royster’s Drug Store in 1888, located toward the western end of Union Square. By one count, Hickory had ten drug stores, six around Union Square with others scattered farther out. Since people could do much of their shopping in a drug store, it didn’t take too much of a reason to go. Once there, enjoying the atmosphere, jovial as it was, allowed time to fly.

Royster’s was followed by a long string of establishments including Menzies and Harris, Lutz (on the western corner, starting as Moser and Lutz in 1908) and Martin, which later became Smith Drug, in the building now occupied by Foot Solutions.

When elections were held, interested voters stayed up late to hear the vote count. After the new mayor was certified and gave a speech, the drug stores were opened and the crowd was treated to free drinks at the soda fountain, all at the victor’s expense.

As a gathering spot, soda fountains went out of style in the 1960s. The Civil Rights Movement used the public eating facilities to protest segregation, causing some drug stores to take out their lunch counters. As in Greensboro in 1960, sit-ins brought attention to the lack of access. Statesville was the closest town to Hickory to have a sit-in. When Smith Drug opened in 1958, the soda fountain operated by the previous owner was removed.

Young men were forced to find new ways to make an impression on their fellow citizens once the job of soda jerk no longer existed. At the same time, loafers had to find alternatives to ‘hanging out at the drug store.’ Perhaps, that’s why cell phones were invented.

Photo: A Union Square postcard where drug stores lined the way and a typical soda fountain of the early 20th century.