Hickory – The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) invites you to a delightful evening of wine, food, and sweet treats at the A Golden Ticket Wine Tasting event. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers at HCT.

This exclusive even will feature six wines, carefully curated by Sommelier Heather Baker, paired with delicious food and desserts inspired by the whimsical world of Willy Wonka. Attendees will be greeted with “Fizzy Lifting Drinks”, a sparkling beverage, upon arrival.

In addition to the tastings, guests will have the chance to participate in raffles for special prizes, as well as enjoy discounts on their favorite wines. With only a limited number of seats available, early reservations are highly encouraged.

Tickets are $40 per person and available online anytime at hickorytheatre.org. They are also available through the theatre box office, either in person or by phoning 828-328-2283. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12-5pm.

The mission of The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre is to support the Staff and Board of Directors; to enhance the theatre goers’ experience; and to promote an awareness of the theatre within the community. Proceeds from Guild events support theatre operations.