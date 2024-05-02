Hickory Community Theatre will announce their 76th season with a festive party on Thursday, May 9 at 7pm. The evening will feature musical and scene performances from all the upcoming productions, as well as promotional giveaways. This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are recommended to [email protected].
