Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in May including musical performances, craft classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, nutritious lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: May 1, musical performance by Chimes of Time; May 8, Guessing Game with Callie Laffon; May 9, musical performance by Kim Dagerhardt; May 14, blood pressure checks and sleep health with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; May 15, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; May 20, craft: marble painting cards; May 22, Communication with Vaya Health; May 28, cooking class: zucchini bread; May 29, musical performance by Cody Newton; May 30, Warm Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: May 1, crafts: flower pot painting and planting; May 8, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; May 13, Mother’s Day trivia and celebration; May 14, music trivia with Steve Reep; May 15, Timeless Trivia: Battles, Conflicts, and War Heroes with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; May 16, cooking class: Chinese egg drop soup with Liane Ching; May 21, blood pressure checks and chronic pain with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; May 23, volleyball; May 28, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 2 with Vaya Health; May 29, Show & Tell: bring something from home. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: May 1, Tai Chi with Mary Perkins; May 2, Family Feud; May 7, musical performance by Ulysses Long; May 8, cooking class: heart healthy salads; May 9, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; May 14, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 2 with Vaya Health; May 16, Warm Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; May 20, blood pressure checks and sleep health with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; May 29, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; May 30, Timeless Trivia: Battles, Conflicts, and War Heroes with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: May 2, musical performance by Sentimental Journey; May 7, Warm Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; May 9, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; May 15, musical performance by Kim Dagerhardt; May 16, dried flower candle making; May 21, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; May 22, cooking class: strawberry crinkle cookies; May 23, musical performance by Chimes of Time; May 27, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 2 with Vaya Health; May 29, activity with Sherrills Ford Library. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: May 1, plastic bottle crafts with Lisa; May 2, Warm Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; May 7, blood pressure checks and sleep health with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; May 8, An Overview of Mental Health Pt. 2 with Vaya Health; May 9, corn hole; May 15, musical performance by Cody and Wayne Newton; May 20, cooking class: parmesan broccoli chips with Teresa Slaughter; May 21, dirty house plant swap; May 23, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; May 30, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com.