Hickory – Hang Tight This Weekend with Hangmen at the Hickory Community Theatre

The death penalty is gone—but Harry Wade’s ego isn’t. As the pub fills with press and regulars, a stranger’s arrival turns curiosity into menace. Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen delivers razor-sharp wit and slow-burning suspense. Second round of performances, this weekend in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Come hang.

Performances: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm – November 14, 15, 16, 21 and 22; Sunday – November 16 at 2:30pm, and Thursday, November 20 at 7:30pm.

Tickets: $18 adults / $12 students. Recommended for ages 18 and up. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase.

There is also a “Pub Crawl” this week: It’s taking place on Thursday, Nov 13 from 7:30 to 10:30pm. Join us for a darkly funny night celebrating the twisted wit of HCT’S production of Hangmen! Enjoy a round (or three) with fellow theatre lovers and cast members. Stops include: HICKORY BREWERY, OLD HICKORY STATION, CRESCENT MOON, and MCGUIRE’S PUB. There is no charge for the crawl but advance registration is required. For more information visit https://www.hickorytheatre.org/pub or call 828-328-2283.

Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Season 77 support is provided by The City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

Meet the Cast of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Coming soon to the Hickory Community Theatre

The beloved holiday special comes to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a musical celebration of misfits, magic, and finding your place. With toe-tapping tunes like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and a cast full of festive favorites—Santa, Hermey, Clarice, Bumble, and more—this heartwarming adventure reminds us that what makes you different makes you shine.

The cast includes: David Hood as Sam, Garren Schwantes as Rudolph, Carolyn Tkachenko as Clarice, Ethan Fite as Hermey, Eric Seale as Yukon Cornelius, Charles Hicks as Santa Claus, Diane Albers as Mrs. Claus, Tristan Hensley as Donner, Lauren Oakes as Mrs. Donner, Emmett Norman as Young Rudolph, Emma Shell as Boss Elf, Marshall Johnson as Fireball, Jennifer Militti as Coach Comet, Marquise Allison as Clarice’s Father. The Elves, Deer & Misfits are played by: Allie Matthews, Amelia Oakes, Eleanor Reeves, Ethan Poteat, Holly Eller, Hudson Norman, Maddie Wilson, and Martin Tkachenko.

Script adaptation by Robert Penola. Music and lyrics by Johnny Marks. Based on the animated television special adapted from a story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks.

Performances: December 5th through 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, December 18th at 7:30pm.

Tickets: $18 adults / $12 students and youth, ages 3-18. This show is recommended for age three and up. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase.

Photo: Hope Hollinghead as Shirley (background) and Emma Lee Kurts as Alice in Hangmen, running November 14–22. Photo by Katherine Stone.